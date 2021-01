В Китае зафиксирован скачок заражений коронавирусом

(210107) -- SHENYANG, Jan. 7, 2021 (Xinhua) -- A staff member works at a nucleic acid testing site in Heping District, Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 6, 2021. Shenyang is experiencing a strong cold wave that started on Wednesday, with the lowest temperature approaching minus 24 degrees Celsius. Shenyang has started conducting the second round of nucleic acid tests for residents in nine districts covering most urban areas to screen for coronavirus infections from Jan. 4. (Xinhua/Yang Qing) - Yang Qing -//CHINENOUVELLE_08330040/2101070855/Credit:CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/2101070858

ФОТО: SIPA/Scanpix