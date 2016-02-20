Сексуальные двойняшки-танцовщицы сводят Сеть с ума своей гибкостью

24-летние сестры-близнецы Алина и Эмилия Веллброк похожи не только внешне. У девушек и общее увлечение — танцы. Многочисленные подписчики двойняшек в соцсетях не перестают восхищаться их растяжкой, которой могла бы позавидовать любая балерина.
14 лет назад Алина и Эмилия Веллброк переехали вместе с семьей из родной Украины в Германию.
В Гамбурге, где обосновались девушки, они поступили в школу искусств и начали профессионально заниматься любимым хобби — танцами.
Обе сестры мечтают состояться и как модели, актрисы и даже певицы.
К слову, первые шаги на пути к заветной цели гибкие красавицы уже предпринимают. Девушки часто участвуют в необычных фотосессиях и на снимках демонстрируют невероятные возможности своих тел.
Их шпагаты ничуть не хуже фирменной растяжки Анастасии Волочковой.
Отбоя от поклонников у Алины и Эмилии нет — на их страницы в Instagram подписаны более 10 тысяч человек.
Под каждым новым снимком тут же появляются сотни «лайков» и восторженных комментариев.
Sometimes we bend ourselves...us as person for impress others. But bend and stretch the body is better, then bend yourself for catch and impress other people. Because the you play a role...and at the end the others love not you...they love the character which you create... #model#sexy#dancer#stretch#stretching#bend#bendy#backbend#legs#beauty#beauthentic#resuermagazine#beauthentique#nofilter#wearethepeoplemagazine#cheygirls#cheadsmagazine#sporty#sportybody#bikinibody#sexybody#fitgirl#sportygirl#bendygirl#flexible#flexy#flexiblegirl#rebelandco#herbeautymag#rebelgirlsmag
Still love the photos of this set @carsontuna! We miss you! And also you @angizb 😙 Greetings and kiss from Germany! Hope you all like it too!:) Have a beautiful and flexy day! #flexible#flexy#cheygirls#cheadsmagazine#split#overstretch#oversplit#stretch#stretching#flexiblegirl#girl#dancer#body#dancewear#dancergirl#lovestretching#sexy#ootd#photography#photo#legs#sporty#sportybody#sportygirl#fit#yoga#fitbody#fitness#fitnessgirls#lovedance
When not now, when?! We are young. Our eyes see dreams, our mind is free, we are wild and full of energy. Don't waste the youth...live! Follow your dreams. Dreams are there for come true! #model#modeling#rebelandco#girls#sexy#body#fitgirls#fitness#sportybody#sexybody#sporty#fit#cheygirls#cheadsmagazine#wearethepeoplemagazine#resuermagazine#rebelgirlsmag#fun#longhair#legs#shootingday#munich#twins#sister Photo by @asmuchasicecream:)
Photoshooting with family @carsontuna Was amazing like always!♡ We tried some new things. This is one of it! Just hanging out and stretch :) #flexible#flexy#split#middlesplit#dancer#dancergirl#dancerlife#model#fotoshooting#dancewear#americanapparel#body#cheygirls#cheadsmagazine #wearethepeoplemagazine#resuermagazine#rebelandco#sexy#stretching#stretch#yoga#up#sporty#fitness#sportybody#sportygirl#lovestretching#photooftheday#balletwea#model#actrese
Behind the clouds,there is sunshine!;) #model#dancer#split#stretching#stretch#dancerlife#dancergirl#flexy#flexible#handstand#gymnastic #yoga#dancewear#body#balletwear#modeling#shootingday#shooting#sporty#fitness#fit#sportygirl#sexy#violentstarr#cheygirls Photo by the amazing photographer and friend♡ @carsontuna
Good morning! I wish all beautiful weekend! Remeber your yesterdays, dream your tomorrows and live your todays!!!! ;) Photo by @carsontuna ♥ #stretching#stretch#split#flexy#flexistretcher#flexible#gymnastic#yoga#dancer#dancinggirl#model#actress#shooting#cheadmagazine#kitchen#body#americanapparel#lovedance#lovestretching#lovedance#dreambig#shooting#inkitchen#twins#cheadsheygirls
Видео:
Еще по этой теме