Сексуальные двойняшки-танцовщицы сводят Сеть с ума своей гибкостью

 

Фото: instagram.com/alina_lina_lila_well

24-летние сестры-близнецы Алина и Эмилия Веллброк похожи не только внешне. У девушек и общее увлечение — танцы. Многочисленные подписчики двойняшек в соцсетях не перестают восхищаться их растяжкой, которой могла бы позавидовать любая балерина.

14 лет назад Алина и Эмилия Веллброк переехали вместе с семьей из родной Украины в Германию.

В Гамбурге, где обосновались девушки, они поступили в школу искусств и начали профессионально заниматься любимым хобби — танцами.

Обе сестры мечтают состояться и как модели, актрисы и даже певицы.

К слову, первые шаги на пути к заветной цели гибкие красавицы уже предпринимают. Девушки часто участвуют в необычных фотосессиях и на снимках демонстрируют невероятные возможности своих тел.

Их шпагаты ничуть не хуже фирменной растяжки Анастасии Волочковой.

Отбоя от поклонников у Алины и Эмилии нет — на их страницы в Instagram подписаны более 10 тысяч человек.

Под каждым новым снимком тут же появляются сотни «лайков» и восторженных комментариев.

Видео:

