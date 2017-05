ФОТО: Ирина Шейк впервые после родов вышла на красную дорожку

Such an amazing time being back in Cannes with my @lorealmakeup family!💛✨ Can't thank you enough @donatella_versace for this beautiful custom dress.. 👑😘😘 #LorealCannes #LorealMakeUp #lorraineschwartz

A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on May 23, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT