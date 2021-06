При необходимости в Литве может быть создан палаточный городок для нелегальных мигрантов

epa08340581 A photograph taken with a drone shows the refugee camp of Ritsona, north of Athens, Greece, 03 April 2020. Deputy Minister for Civil Protection and Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias confirmed on 03 April 2020 that the Ritsona refugee and asylum-seekers facility has been placed on lockdown for the next 14 days as of Thursday morning, after 23 residents so far tested positive for the novel coronavirus.At Ritsona camp lives 2.800 people. EPA/ANDREAS TSAKNARIDIS ФОТО: ANDREAS TSAKNARIDIS / EPA