Актер Эдриен Броуди сделал российскую прививку от Covid-19. Теперь он "говорит" по-русски

I thought I should let everyone know that yesterday I volunteered for the vaccine trials for Covid-19, held here in the Long Island area. The vaccine is one that was created in Russia. I received my first shot yesterday at 4:00 pm, and I wanted to let you all know that it’s completely safe, with иo side effects whatsoeveя, and that I feelshκι χoρoshό я чувствую себя немного странно и я думаю, что вытащил ослиные уши. #дешевка #vaccine

A post shared by Adrien Brody (@adrienbrody) on Sep 22, 2020 at 12:26pm PDT